Seeing Double | Stairporn.org

Seeing Double

5 steel and timber staircases

Situated in Thailand, the interior of the wine house is divided into 4 platforms, each with its own height that serves as a vantage point for visitors to absorb the beautiful view of the river from different angles, contrasting the interior with the exterior spaces. There are 5 sets of steel and timber spiral staircases attached to each platforms. The ground floor is occupied by a wine bar, and seats are placed between the staircases. The platforms and staircases are scenic viewpoints.

Via Arch Daily